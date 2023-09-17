 Skip to content

Path of Achra update for 17 September 2023

version 0.8.1 quick fix

Build 12208456

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Robe of Dreams should now correctly only work with Astral / Psychic damage

Improved how the game processes extra attacks, removes them from the action queue if there aren't targets in range (this was causing noticeable delay from massive entangle stacks + Master Entangle adding a ton of attacks)

Improved how attacking with an off-hand weapon works, now occurs "first" (it was getting buried in extra attacks which all use the main-hand damage type, now it should more reliably trigger the off-hand damage type)

Added a message about how your "initial" attacks are working at the top of the log (two weapons, attacking area etc)

