version 0.8.1 quick fix

Robe of Dreams should now correctly only work with Astral / Psychic damage

Improved how the game processes extra attacks, removes them from the action queue if there aren't targets in range (this was causing noticeable delay from massive entangle stacks + Master Entangle adding a ton of attacks)

Improved how attacking with an off-hand weapon works, now occurs "first" (it was getting buried in extra attacks which all use the main-hand damage type, now it should more reliably trigger the off-hand damage type)

Added a message about how your "initial" attacks are working at the top of the log (two weapons, attacking area etc)