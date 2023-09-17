- There is an issue with achievements not working. Hopefully this patch fixes them. If not, they will be fixed soon!
- Removed a visible spawn box from a public event.
Castle: Daybreak update for 17 September 2023
Small Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
