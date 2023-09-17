 Skip to content

Castle: Daybreak update for 17 September 2023

Small Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12208418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • There is an issue with achievements not working. Hopefully this patch fixes them. If not, they will be fixed soon!
  • Removed a visible spawn box from a public event.

Changed files in this update

Castle: Daybreak Content Depot 1714101
