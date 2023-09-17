V1.0.9 版本更新 Update

1、新增可进入星球：月球 （现在可以在月球上采集矿石）

2、新增可探索星际据点：联盟号（在太阳附近）

3、修复开始游戏后重开游戏时无法移动与操作的问题

4、优化存档相关功能（数据丢失问题已修复）

New accessible planet: Moon (now able to collect minerals on the Moon) Newly added exploratory interstellar stronghold: Soyuz (near the Sun) Fix the issue of being unable to move and operate when restarting the game after starting the game Optimize archiving related functions

物资简介：

矿石：可通过初始新手关卡《月球漫步》或去水星采集获得

能量：可从开局月球或水星采集获得、能量可通过矿石提炼或空战战利品获得

食物：可通过击败虫星怪物获得

Material Introduction:

Mineral: can be obtained through the initial beginner level "Moonwalk" or by collecting from Mercury

Energy: can be collected from the Moon or Mercury at the beginning, and can be obtained through ore extraction or air combat spoils

Food: can be obtained by defeating Worm Star monsters

通告：为提升游戏品质与减速更新频率（玩家反馈每次打开游戏都会有更新感到不适），现从周更改为每月一次更新，每次更新将完善游戏玩法）

Notice: In order to improve the quality of the game and slow down the update frequency (players have reported discomfort with updates every time they open the game), it is now changed from weekly to monthly updates, which will improve the gameplay