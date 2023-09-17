 Skip to content

Fight for Eden: HEAT update for 17 September 2023

Patch 0.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Lust(charm) attribute
  • Add drop clothes based on lust
  • Improve player menu
  • Optimisations phase 1:
  • compress nature related textures
  • async load objects on display
  • replace most canvases with 3D objects (unity issue with re-rendering all canvases when one or more are moved)

