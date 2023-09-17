- Add Lust(charm) attribute
- Add drop clothes based on lust
- Improve player menu
- Optimisations phase 1:
- compress nature related textures
- async load objects on display
- replace most canvases with 3D objects (unity issue with re-rendering all canvases when one or more are moved)
Fight for Eden: HEAT update for 17 September 2023
Patch 0.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
