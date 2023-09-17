V0.6.10 - Major bug fix

Some players randomly experienced a lot of (what seemed like) unrelated issues, but were really the cause of the AI server crashing during a late-game out-of-bounds decoration. This would have led to things like your inventory disappearing or not being able to place a house. This patch should fix this crash, and hence at least some of those situations - but hopefully all of them so you no longer see these issue. If you still experience anything like this after this patch, let me know!