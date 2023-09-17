Some players randomly experienced a lot of (what seemed like) unrelated issues, but were really the cause of the AI server crashing during a late-game out-of-bounds decoration. This would have led to things like your inventory disappearing or not being able to place a house. This patch should fix this crash, and hence at least some of those situations - but hopefully all of them so you no longer see these issue. If you still experience anything like this after this patch, let me know!
Heard of the Story? update for 17 September 2023
V0.6.10 - Major bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
