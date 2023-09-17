Balance and Accessibiltiy Patch

Note: Since making a release is very time-consuming, from now on images will only be used in patch notes if strictly necessary.
Changes
- Clarified Redan Thief rules text
- Changed Necromancer's effect to return the chosen follower card to hand if it can't be placed on the field or costs more than 4
- Changed Guard Patrol to 3-cost 2/2 (down from 4-cost 4/4)
- Clarified Core artifact cards rules texts
- Accessibility: Added support for looking at the original card when card styles are used in-game
- Fixed Lireziel to no longer trigger himself on play
- Changed Larial's level 3 activated ability to require resting 3 artifacts to draw 1 (compared to 2 for 2)
- Changed Whispering Book to reduce the cost of all darkness cards instead of only followers
- Changed Soaring Elemental's cost to 2 (up from 1)
- Changed Varlari Trainee's attack to 2 (down from 3)
- Changed Grove Prowler to 4/4 (down from 4/5)
- Changed Master Golem and King of Beasts' summon ability to cost 1 (down from 2)
- Changed Hon Sweetperson, the Painter's 3rd level up ability to require paying the cost of the revealed follower
- Changed Back to Nature to destroy up to X artifacts or enchantments, where X is the life essence of the player playing the card
- Changed Blacksmith's attack to 2 (up from 1)
- Changed Lifestream Ritual to heal only when attacking
- Changed Master Golem to no longer self buff and be in line with other cards that buff a tribe
- Changed Reinforce the Guard's effects to be for each 2 Justice (instead of each Justice)
- Changed Soulite Sword's 3rd choice to explore for equipment or spell instead of any card, and increased its attack to 2 (up from 1)
- Added animations for Redan Fruit Merchant, Fire Ball/Draconic Fire Ball, Burn, Flames of Greed, and Bloom healing
