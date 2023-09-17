 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Balance and Accessibiltiy Patch

Build 12208111 · Last edited by Wendy

Note: Since making a release is very time-consuming, from now on images will only be used in patch notes if strictly necessary.

Changes

  • Clarified Redan Thief rules text
  • Changed Necromancer's effect to return the chosen follower card to hand if it can't be placed on the field or costs more than 4
  • Changed Guard Patrol to 3-cost 2/2 (down from 4-cost 4/4)
  • Clarified Core artifact cards rules texts
  • Accessibility: Added support for looking at the original card when card styles are used in-game
  • Fixed Lireziel to no longer trigger himself on play
  • Changed Larial's level 3 activated ability to require resting 3 artifacts to draw 1 (compared to 2 for 2)
  • Changed Whispering Book to reduce the cost of all darkness cards instead of only followers
  • Changed Soaring Elemental's cost to 2 (up from 1)
  • Changed Varlari Trainee's attack to 2 (down from 3)
  • Changed Grove Prowler to 4/4 (down from 4/5)
  • Changed Master Golem and King of Beasts' summon ability to cost 1 (down from 2)
  • Changed Hon Sweetperson, the Painter's 3rd level up ability to require paying the cost of the revealed follower
  • Changed Back to Nature to destroy up to X artifacts or enchantments, where X is the life essence of the player playing the card
  • Changed Blacksmith's attack to 2 (up from 1)
  • Changed Lifestream Ritual to heal only when attacking
  • Changed Master Golem to no longer self buff and be in line with other cards that buff a tribe
  • Changed Reinforce the Guard's effects to be for each 2 Justice (instead of each Justice)
  • Changed Soulite Sword's 3rd choice to explore for equipment or spell instead of any card, and increased its attack to 2 (up from 1)
  • Added animations for Redan Fruit Merchant, Fire Ball/Draconic Fire Ball, Burn, Flames of Greed, and Bloom healing

