Number8 update for 17 September 2023

Update 0.0.24

Update 0.0.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Significantly improved lighting. (Lightmaps added) Now enemy targets are more visible.
Performance has been enhanced.
Added sound for block breaking.

Changed files in this update

