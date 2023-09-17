Significantly improved lighting. (Lightmaps added) Now enemy targets are more visible.
Performance has been enhanced.
Added sound for block breaking.
Number8 update for 17 September 2023
Update 0.0.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
