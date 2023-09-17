When you hover over the Demon and Mage, it is giving the image of the Council. I thought I got everything when I built the original 38, but. However, I have added a hover image that is reflective of this chapter.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 17 September 2023
Wrong Hover Image for Demon and Mage
Patchnotes via Steam Community
