Patch Notes 09/16

9/16 Patch Notes

Objects:

Rod:

-Now the Pufferfish comes out more easily. We also increased its value from 5 to 15 gold coins!

-Sea Catfish can now be caught using the special Fishing Rod.

NPCS:

-We added the NPC Lilith <Newbie Dungeon Potions> at location 168-60-62 of the Newbie Dungeon

-We added NPC Makrom in Ullathorpe in case someone does not finish doing the quest in Newbie Dungeon, now they can be LVL 12 and claim the quest “Unknown Scroll” and travel to the “Isle of Fortune” without problems to claim the NPC rewards Heather.

-The Lost Island Direwolf (map 206) can now be tamed.

-The Arctic Eyewarden npc now immobilizes.

-Added NPC Merchant in Eleusis

-Added new dialogues in several NPCS visible in the new UI.

Mapping:

-Added 1 Pardout Bear (tameable) on maps 760 and 767 of Jourmut

-Fixed certain crash bugs on maps 11.

-Removed Scramers from around the Eldoria portal in Jourmut

-Moved Priestess of Eldoria to map 591 position 24-23

-Now map 521 is safe.

Quest:

-Now the quest “Am I really free?” Requires lvl 25

-The “Sea Catfish” was changed to “Pufferfish” in the Fishing Cart quest

-The Warrior Viking Ax quest is now repeatable.

-The Harpoon/Beginner Cannon quests were left repeatable, now you also need to finish the cannon quest to proceed with “My Grindal Friend”

-The NPC Rudolph allows you to change the tall and short rubber suit for the one you really need depending on the height of your PC.

Fixes:

-The party information window is now no longer visible when changing maps.

-The Tiger's attack power was increased and the volume of the effect when hitting him was lowered.

-Now if the user is Stunned they cannot be immobilized/paralyzed.

-If the thief's target is immobilized, it cannot be stolen.

