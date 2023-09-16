Update 81 - New map, characters and equipment

Share · View all patches · Build 12207937 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 23:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

This is quite a big update so let's dive straight into the details:

A new map, Cursed Sands is introduced and it has a desert theme. It has the highest difficulty level but also the highest marble drop chance.

The new map is unlocked by using the exit in the cemetery in Castle Ruins.

Two new playable characters are introduced.

Enemy spawners are introduced. They have to be destroyed for enemies to stop spawning.

A map specific weapon, the cyclone staff, causes a water status effect area. Two other weapons are borrowed from Castle Ruins and used as placeholders for future weapons.

There are three new armor sets to collect.

There are also three new artifacts that fuse with the armor.

A new status effect, rot, is deadlier than ordinary poison and lasts a lot longer.

A new status effect, curse, turn enemies into snails. It does not change their hp or movement speed, only their resistances and weaknesses.

Some new materials are introduced with the new enemies.

Castle Ruins can now be completed to get the achievement.

Have fun with the new map and characters.

Till later,

André