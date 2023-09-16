Update 81 - New map, characters and equipment

Hi all,
This is quite a big update so let's dive straight into the details:
- A new map, Cursed Sands is introduced and it has a desert theme. It has the highest difficulty level but also the highest marble drop chance.
- The new map is unlocked by using the exit in the cemetery in Castle Ruins.
- Two new playable characters are introduced.
- Enemy spawners are introduced. They have to be destroyed for enemies to stop spawning.
- A map specific weapon, the cyclone staff, causes a water status effect area. Two other weapons are borrowed from Castle Ruins and used as placeholders for future weapons.
- There are three new armor sets to collect.
- There are also three new artifacts that fuse with the armor.
- A new status effect, rot, is deadlier than ordinary poison and lasts a lot longer.
- A new status effect, curse, turn enemies into snails. It does not change their hp or movement speed, only their resistances and weaknesses.
- Some new materials are introduced with the new enemies.
- Castle Ruins can now be completed to get the achievement.
Have fun with the new map and characters.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update