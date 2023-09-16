 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Formula Bwoah update for 16 September 2023

Time Trial mode has been added as a new standalone mode

Share · View all patches · Build 12207929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Added time trial mode that features 4 different tracks to compete in each week
  • Engine mode consumption speed has been added in the party lobby

Changes:

  • Manager mode has been removed from duel mode to reduce player segregation. It now only exists in the party lobby.
  • Public and Private lobbies have been merged to reduce player segregation
  • Users in duel mode now match with an AI if a user is not found for 300 seconds instead of 60
  • #community-events channel has its own button in the Game Modes menu screen.

Bug Fixes:

  • Assist button did not appear if a user played a game in the manager mode followed by player mode

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1969151 Depot 1969151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link