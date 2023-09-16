- Fixed a possible issue when loading a save
- Fixed an issue with the Statwindow when changing the stat overview with different adventurers
- Fixed an issue when spamming space while an event starts on the Questmap
- Fixed some spelling mistakes
Our Adventurer Guild update for 16 September 2023
Patch 0.6482
