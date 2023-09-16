 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 16 September 2023

Patch 0.6482

Patch 0.6482

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a possible issue when loading a save
  • Fixed an issue with the Statwindow when changing the stat overview with different adventurers
  • Fixed an issue when spamming space while an event starts on the Questmap
  • Fixed some spelling mistakes

