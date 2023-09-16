Update: v1.3.5 Patch 7

-The minimap functionality has been added to generator levels.

-The Red Missile Launcher item will now launch Red Missiles 10% faster. The item's total duration is therefore reduced by 10%.

-Resolved an issue where the game fails to detect that a player is facing a wall, resulting in the force respawn option not appearing even if the player is stuck.

-Resolved an issue where a moving platform can push the player into the ground in Level 15.

-Resolved an issue where the ceiling in the tunnel section of Level 20 prevents the player from jumping.