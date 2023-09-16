 Skip to content

Somnipathy update for 16 September 2023

Somnipathy version 1.0.1.7 - Unstucking Adam specifically

Build 12207835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch unstucks Adam specifically. Sorry Adam.

  • Added an exit to the Hospital (Sorry Adam)
  • Changed the can achievement to be a general trap achievement
  • Fixed said trap achievement not incrementing properly
  • Fixed boss health appearing and boss music playing in dead boss rooms
  • Fixed missing interaction to Aggys dryer
  • Fixed loom room pathing (again hopefully for good, it was the chair)
  • Dialog Theme overrides have some exceptions for full screen backgrounds
  • Fixed some logic loop holes when dealing with the Super and the anchors

