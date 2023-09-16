Somnipathy version 1.0.1.7 - Unstucking Adam specifically

This patch unstucks Adam specifically. Sorry Adam.
- Added an exit to the Hospital (Sorry Adam)
- Changed the can achievement to be a general trap achievement
- Fixed said trap achievement not incrementing properly
- Fixed boss health appearing and boss music playing in dead boss rooms
- Fixed missing interaction to Aggys dryer
- Fixed loom room pathing (again hopefully for good, it was the chair)
- Dialog Theme overrides have some exceptions for full screen backgrounds
- Fixed some logic loop holes when dealing with the Super and the anchors
