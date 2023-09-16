 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Food Factory update for 16 September 2023

Small fixes 1.35

Share · View all patches · Build 12207827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disappearing Water Truck fix
  • Its now possible to remove Small Containers with contents (contents will be removed also)
  • Vehicle durability indicator fix

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2019921 Depot 2019921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link