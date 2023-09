Hello

I am pleased to announce that Girl UP is now published ːsteamhappyː

If you like challenges, Girl UP is waiting for you. If you like falling 9999-1 times, Girl Up is waiting for you. If you like the beach, Girl UP is waiting for you. If you like fashionable clothing, Girl UP is waiting for you.

If you like to learn anger control, Girl UP is waiting for you. If you like sweets, GIrl UP is waiting for you.

And you, what are you waiting for?

Come now