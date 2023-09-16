 Skip to content

Planet S update for 16 September 2023

Planet S Version 0.6.5

Planet S Version 0.6.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update brings another set of bugs and improvements.

Bots:

  • Bots will now buy back shares of their colonies

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused colony takeovers to fail
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from receiving their share credits after another player bought one of their shares
  • Fixed a diplomacy consequence desync
  • Fixed bots ignoring the war state of a colony allowing them to repair building during combat

Multiplayer:

  • Added additional sync checks in multiple areas to detect desyncs quicker and more reliable

Engine:

  • Improved stability with older graphics drivers

Enjoy!

TeamJA

