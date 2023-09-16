Planet S Version 0.6.5

Hey everyone!
This update brings another set of bugs and improvements.
Bots:
- Bots will now buy back shares of their colonies
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused colony takeovers to fail
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from receiving their share credits after another player bought one of their shares
- Fixed a diplomacy consequence desync
- Fixed bots ignoring the war state of a colony allowing them to repair building during combat
Multiplayer:
- Added additional sync checks in multiple areas to detect desyncs quicker and more reliable
Engine:
- Improved stability with older graphics drivers
Enjoy!
TeamJA
