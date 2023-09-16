 Skip to content

Army of Tentacles: (Not) A Cthulhu Dating Sim update for 16 September 2023

patch, 9.16.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12207697

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • CHANGED: The context of some Arguments to be less mean-spirited.

