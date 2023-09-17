Fixed trees flickering at the Test Facility.
Added 2 new events to Offline Events.
Fixed Offline Events main page not showing correctly. (Will be updated again in future to make look better)
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 17 September 2023
Version 0.027l
Fixed trees flickering at the Test Facility.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update