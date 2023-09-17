 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Version 0.027l

Share · View all patches · Build 12207653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed trees flickering at the Test Facility.
Added 2 new events to Offline Events.
Fixed Offline Events main page not showing correctly. (Will be updated again in future to make look better)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2389381 Depot 2389381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link