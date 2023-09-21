Chapter 2 is available now! Also: see what's next for CSF

Hey everyone! I’m excited to announce the latest update for Cook Serve Forever is now live! In this update you’ll continue right where the game left off as Nori continues her adventure thru Helianthus.

Along with this update we’ve taken the opportunity to shorten up the initial first chapter of the game. My overall goal was to remove a considerable amount of gameplay days between story beats, so that nearly every day moves the story along in some way, instead of 3-4 or so days. This should help the pace quite a bit for newer players!

I wanted to take this opportunity to talk about where the game is now and what we’re planning on the way to v1.0.

The Future of Forever

We are going to be taking a few months to reassess the gameplay style of the game and give it a complete overhaul. The goal is not to change the idea of this game being a light, chill experience, but I think we can make substantial improvements to the way the game feels and plays, as I don’t feel it’s in the state I want it to be right now. It’s also taking much longer than anticipated to make new content for how the game is set up now- this is due to a lot of internal issues (staffing changes, etc.) and in order to keep supporting the game we have to take steps to reprogram a lot of the code so that we can easily modify and adapt it for future updates. I will be taking over as the programmer on the game and I’m excited as it’s been a bit since CSD 3’s release and I’m eager to get back into it!

Because of this massive change we’re throwing out our original roadmap and starting fresh with where we want to take the game. Here’s what that means:

The early access version will have unlocked chapters, so that you won’t need to replay the entire game to get back to where you are progress wise in the story if you’ve finished a chapter.

This will take some time and I’ll do my best to update everyone with how it’s going and what we’re trying to accomplish with the game. My goal is for the first gameplay update to be early next year.

We still want to maintain the casual and chill flow of the game- I’m not looking to make this another CSD game, but a more fun, cozy game.

My goal is to get the new iteration of the game where it is now, story wise, out early next year, and then the next big update to basically be the entire rest of the story (which is still quite substantial).

We will likely do live playtests in a beta branch of the game, so be sure to join our Discord for more updates and a chance to give feedback on the new gameplay!

I want to thank everyone for the love and support you’ve shown us on this release. I’m really excited for the potential of CSF and I think we’re going to really nail this new overhaul of the mechanics and flow of the game. I’ll be back later this year with more news updates! Thanks so much,

-David Galindo

Creative Lead, VGInc.