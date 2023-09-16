Small Autumn Patch is here!

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve published a small Autumn Patch with numerous bug fixes (mostly related to Predator Update) and a night vision scope! Read on to find all content.

Night vision scope

The first night vision scope is now available! It can be used by all the rifles that accept scopes. It’s available in the shop and if you’re lucky you might find one in the loot boxes!

Mosasaurus improvements

Updated Mosasaurus navigation and hunting target logic

Mosasaurus is now synced better for clients

Bug fixes

Fix hard mode in client players. Leaderboard should also work with client players

Fix error in multiplayer when using binoculars

Improved overall sync of dinosaurs for clients

Fix error when selecting a leaderboard and closing the menu before the leaderboard loads

Fixed issue with item unlocks in trophy lodge where new unlocks would be missing when resetting the lodge until lodge re-entry

Fixed missing Thalassodromeus textures

Fixed ambience fog transitions

Modding improvements

Fix for null check in mod meshes

dinosaurs.json multiple skins in common supported

Created ability to update published mod instead of always creating new one

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.