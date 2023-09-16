Small Autumn Patch is here!

Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We’ve published a small Autumn Patch with numerous bug fixes (mostly related to Predator Update) and a night vision scope! Read on to find all content.
Night vision scope
The first night vision scope is now available! It can be used by all the rifles that accept scopes. It’s available in the shop and if you’re lucky you might find one in the loot boxes!
Mosasaurus improvements
- Updated Mosasaurus navigation and hunting target logic
- Mosasaurus is now synced better for clients
Bug fixes
- Fix hard mode in client players. Leaderboard should also work with client players
- Fix error in multiplayer when using binoculars
- Improved overall sync of dinosaurs for clients
- Fix error when selecting a leaderboard and closing the menu before the leaderboard loads
- Fixed issue with item unlocks in trophy lodge where new unlocks would be missing when resetting the lodge until lodge re-entry
- Fixed missing Thalassodromeus textures
- Fixed ambience fog transitions
Modding improvements
- Fix for null check in mod meshes
- dinosaurs.json multiple skins in common supported
- Created ability to update published mod instead of always creating new one
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.
Changed files in this update