The Dungeon Beneath - Russian translation

Hi everyone! A small update:

RUSSIAN TRANSLATION

The Dungeon Beneath is now playable in Russian! A special thanks to ArMike (Denis Gorshkov) for help with the translation - and to all the Localizor contributors!

Want to help translate The Dungeon Beneath into more languages? Check out our Localizor page. If you find any errors or issues in translation, please let us know at puzzleboxgamestudio [at] gmail [dot] com.

BUG FIXES AND OTHER CHANGES

Additionally, we've made a few small changes.

Updates:

Some playable "monster" heroes like the Replicating Slime can now have equipment.

The Primordial Flame now does 1 damage, and a 2 damage AOE as a follow up. (Thanks The Fool for noticing that the new design was causing an issue with armor builds!)

Bug fixes: