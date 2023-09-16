- separate voice volume audio setting added
- fixed audio settings not saved correctly
- various minor fixes in localizations
REMEDIUM update for 16 September 2023
Hotfix #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659092
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update