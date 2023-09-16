- Fix for Coach selecting new team
- Fix for finances reacting to configured amounts
- Fix for playbook generation not generating enough plays
- Fix for scouting screen sorting
- Fix for ratings not appearing
- Updated tutorial links
- Updating spring game text and removing performance emails
- Updating messaging, and typos
- Fix for package creation and naming, deleting, and clearing
- New redshirt eligible filter
- Fix for UI around home visits
- Adding RPO to custom play builder, updated motion actions for WR/TE
- Tweaks to UI screens
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2024 update for 16 September 2023
Version 8.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2547281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update