Draft Day Sports: College Football 2024 update for 16 September 2023

Version 8.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12207519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Coach selecting new team
  • Fix for finances reacting to configured amounts
  • Fix for playbook generation not generating enough plays
  • Fix for scouting screen sorting
  • Fix for ratings not appearing
  • Updated tutorial links
  • Updating spring game text and removing performance emails
  • Updating messaging, and typos
  • Fix for package creation and naming, deleting, and clearing
  • New redshirt eligible filter
  • Fix for UI around home visits
  • Adding RPO to custom play builder, updated motion actions for WR/TE
  • Tweaks to UI screens

