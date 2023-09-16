Patch 1.035

Hi, I moved to another place. I now code on the floor. A lot of happened during that move, huh.

Added a few words of warning regarding Unity usage for any aspiring developers.

Training mode - Added Unity logo that you can smack like a punching bag. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Gameplay settings - Enabling Show Inputs will now show inputs for gamepad if the gamepad is plugged in.

Fixed a few missing translation texts.

Fixed the Camera not slightly zooming in on each strong hit as was initially intended.

Toothpick - Lay Up - Added a hit stop effect.

Regarding the current Unity situation. Obviously I am not happy. But I'll keep supporting this game. If they backtrack on it, then good. If they don't, I'll take the game down once it reaches their dumb sales limit threshold.

Sad, but that's just how it is, I don't want to suddenly find myself with a huge debt in the future.

To any aspiring developers, find some other engine. Something that wont screw you over after putting years of work into something.