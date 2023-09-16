Release notes for 16/09/2023

Added a setting to toggle the tutorial.

Tutorials will now turn off automatically after the first playthrough.

Audio Enhancements:

Added a sound for sparks.

Added a sound for healing.

Added a sound when the cursor hovers over a button.

Re-enabled the new companion sound.

Gameplay Improvements:

Enhanced creature type clarity by adjusting the SpiderCrab type.

Improved text readability by outlining most text in black.

Tooltip and Bug Fixes:

Updated Goldarium's tooltip.

Adjusted text to better match Hydra's effect.

Fixed minor bugs in the tutorial.

Resolved a softlock issue when having 2 slimes within the same battle.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy these improvements in the latest update. Feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us in the community forums.