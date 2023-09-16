BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Music and Sound
- The app now has background music! The program will select amongst a rotation of 12 music tracks.
- Volume controls are in the Settings panel, under the Sound section.
Furniture and Fixtures
- Adjusted the materials for Wood Dining Table, Rug 3, Coffee Table, Couch, Curved TV, Standing Lamp, TV, TV Stand, TV Stand Shelf, Wood Side Table
- Shortened the overly-verbose descriptions for Wayfair furniture
- Removed Ledge, since it can be replaced by the more versatile and stretchable Platform
- Removed Window Sill LR and Window Sill DR, replacing both with a stretchable Window Sill
- When a roof is selected, the roof tile material is now shown instead of the ceiling material. The ceiling material can still be changed using the Material Select mode.
Bug Fix
- Walls were not properly deleted when creating one that is too short. This caused a crash when another wall tries to be connected to it.
- Deleting a furniture sometimes results in an invalid selection and causes a crash
