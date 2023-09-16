 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 16 September 2023

Music and Sound

Roomvas update for 16 September 2023

Build 12207430

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The app now has background music! The program will select amongst a rotation of 12 music tracks.
  • Volume controls are in the Settings panel, under the Sound section.

Furniture and Fixtures
  • Adjusted the materials for Wood Dining Table, Rug 3, Coffee Table, Couch, Curved TV, Standing Lamp, TV, TV Stand, TV Stand Shelf, Wood Side Table
  • Shortened the overly-verbose descriptions for Wayfair furniture
  • Removed Ledge, since it can be replaced by the more versatile and stretchable Platform
  • Removed Window Sill LR and Window Sill DR, replacing both with a stretchable Window Sill
  • When a roof is selected, the roof tile material is now shown instead of the ceiling material. The ceiling material can still be changed using the Material Select mode.
Bug Fix
  • Walls were not properly deleted when creating one that is too short. This caused a crash when another wall tries to be connected to it.
  • Deleting a furniture sometimes results in an invalid selection and causes a crash

