Triple X Tycoon v4.1

Wow, it's been a minute! And the craziest thing is this patch should have been out well over a year ago.

This version 4.1 in particular is more of a hotfix revolving around Hurvey but expect more meat in the upcoming releases leading up to the free DLC. I won't ramble and just say that there's a lot more to come. Here are the most recent changes:

Gameplay/Mechanics

Experimental sales algorithm

A whole bunch of hidden so-kind-of-irrelevant multiplayer stuff

UX/Visuals

New portrait, overworld and set art for Hurvey

Bugs

General stability fixes

For more information on upcoming releases see our full changelog.