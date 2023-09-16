Triple X Tycoon v4.1

Wow, it's been a minute! And the craziest thing is this patch should have been out well over a year ago.
This version 4.1 in particular is more of a hotfix revolving around Hurvey but expect more meat in the upcoming releases leading up to the free DLC. I won't ramble and just say that there's a lot more to come. Here are the most recent changes:
Gameplay/Mechanics
- Experimental sales algorithm
- A whole bunch of hidden so-kind-of-irrelevant multiplayer stuff
UX/Visuals
- New portrait, overworld and set art for Hurvey
Bugs
- General stability fixes
For more information on upcoming releases see our full changelog.
