‧ Interact with the switch to activate or deactivate the power (default is disabled)

‧ Now the advantages are deactivated and cannot be purchased unless you turn on the electricity (a warning will appear with a light that illuminates if it is activated).

‧ Soon we will add doors and fuses to activate them with electricity (more information soon).

We have changed the purchase of weapons to a more realistic arsenal of weapons and with lighting so that you can clearly see the weapons where you can buy.

We have changed the textures of Floor 52 as they looked a bit repetitive.

We have fixed a bug with the achievement list in the first map, so it can now be obtained by completing the map.

We have corrected texts that appeared errors in the interface.