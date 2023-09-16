- We have implemented a new mechanic: Electricity
‧ Interact with the switch to activate or deactivate the power (default is disabled)
‧ Now the advantages are deactivated and cannot be purchased unless you turn on the electricity (a warning will appear with a light that illuminates if it is activated).
‧ Soon we will add doors and fuses to activate them with electricity (more information soon).
-
We have changed the purchase of weapons to a more realistic arsenal of weapons and with lighting so that you can clearly see the weapons where you can buy.
-
We have changed the textures of Floor 52 as they looked a bit repetitive.
-
We have fixed a bug with the achievement list in the first map, so it can now be obtained by completing the map.
-
We have corrected texts that appeared errors in the interface.
-
We are in development with the following map with new implementations on the map so the development can take a long time, we appreciate the support and wait for this project. Possibly I know we will discard the second map The Floor and replace the next map so you can play it in a limited way at the moment.
Changed files in this update