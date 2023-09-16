 Skip to content

Fida Puti Samurai update for 16 September 2023

-==Patch notes for v0.94==-

Share · View all patches · Build 12207364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added "Stats" software on PC that will output some player data.
-Changes on how Gen2 bots and Soda Machines talk on "iddle mode".
-Fixed Liza interrupting her's one liner IF she's already talking AND on the same one-liner category (slowly fixing here and there for a better one-liner experience)
-Added new difficulty mode, "Meouuugh!", that replaces current "Worship Me". Added latest difficult, the new "Worship Me" that's like the old WorshipME but harder. Phew!
-Decreased Ammo Ratio for most of Action Figures
-Censorship! (yaayyyy) Changes SOME things to cat pictures/gifs. Still in progress so it's not safe yet.
-Bosses are now teleported when player enters the boss area.
-Changes on when Heal Drinks are sorted to the player.
-Added Pitchfork to shop.
-Added Fox Armor Chest to shop (also to the Fox Troop as well).
-Barcode Scanner now outputs weapon damage OR enemy health/armor values.
-VR Dog life recover increased. And it's now hidden somewhere.
-Fixed procedure of deleting files on Load Game screen

