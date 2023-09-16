-Added "Stats" software on PC that will output some player data.
-Changes on how Gen2 bots and Soda Machines talk on "iddle mode".
-Fixed Liza interrupting her's one liner IF she's already talking AND on the same one-liner category (slowly fixing here and there for a better one-liner experience)
-Added new difficulty mode, "Meouuugh!", that replaces current "Worship Me". Added latest difficult, the new "Worship Me" that's like the old WorshipME but harder. Phew!
-Decreased Ammo Ratio for most of Action Figures
-Censorship! (yaayyyy) Changes SOME things to cat pictures/gifs. Still in progress so it's not safe yet.
-Bosses are now teleported when player enters the boss area.
-Changes on when Heal Drinks are sorted to the player.
-Added Pitchfork to shop.
-Added Fox Armor Chest to shop (also to the Fox Troop as well).
-Barcode Scanner now outputs weapon damage OR enemy health/armor values.
-VR Dog life recover increased. And it's now hidden somewhere.
-Fixed procedure of deleting files on Load Game screen
Fida Puti Samurai update for 16 September 2023
-==Patch notes for v0.94==-
-Added "Stats" software on PC that will output some player data.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update