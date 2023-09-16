-==Patch notes for v0.94==

-Added "Stats" software on PC that will output some player data.

-Changes on how Gen2 bots and Soda Machines talk on "iddle mode".

-Fixed Liza interrupting her's one liner IF she's already talking AND on the same one-liner category (slowly fixing here and there for a better one-liner experience)

-Added new difficulty mode, "Meouuugh!", that replaces current "Worship Me". Added latest difficult, the new "Worship Me" that's like the old WorshipME but harder. Phew!

-Decreased Ammo Ratio for most of Action Figures

-Censorship! (yaayyyy) Changes SOME things to cat pictures/gifs. Still in progress so it's not safe yet.

-Bosses are now teleported when player enters the boss area.

-Changes on when Heal Drinks are sorted to the player.

-Added Pitchfork to shop.

-Added Fox Armor Chest to shop (also to the Fox Troop as well).

-Barcode Scanner now outputs weapon damage OR enemy health/armor values.

-VR Dog life recover increased. And it's now hidden somewhere.

-Fixed procedure of deleting files on Load Game screen