Boat Crew update for 16 September 2023

v1.4.1.3 Experimental

16 September 2023

Features
  • Searchlight vision functionality for night battles.
  • Kamikaze is now a controlled feature (accidents can still happen).
Changes
  • General rebalance to bases and the amount of groups roaming the map.
  • The transmitter now allows access to call-in management.
  • Every time the transmitter is switched on there is a consequence for threat level.
  • Overall balance changes to player weapons.
  • Increased RP crate pickup range.
  • Increased ground anti-air placement range.
  • Player machine guns will now fire in bursts, gunner level affects how long the bursts are.
  • Added time buffer for guns that are just about dialed on target, this will help weapons like the Bofors have a better chance on hitting their first shots.
  • Overboard crew now retain their roles.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue related to skirmishes too close to coasts.
  • Added an extra check to player triggered assaults to prevent "Blunder" message from appearing.
  • Minor inaccuracy in aiming lead input parameters causing shells to land a few meters short of target when source is moving.
  • Fixed issue related to landing boats being immune to death when landed.
  • Fixed bug causing muzzle flashes having arbitrary offsets over time.

v1.4.1.2b Experimental

Features
  • Binoculars widget that shows up when you press left shift to zoom in.
Changes
  • Adjustments to how visibility works.
  • Adjustments to the spawn timing of certain convoys in campaign.
  • Increased world prewarm simulation time for new campaigns.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue where groups can leave bases immediately when a save is loaded.

