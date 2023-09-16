BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
v1.4.1.3 Experimental
Features
- Searchlight vision functionality for night battles.
- Kamikaze is now a controlled feature (accidents can still happen).
Changes
- General rebalance to bases and the amount of groups roaming the map.
- The transmitter now allows access to call-in management.
- Every time the transmitter is switched on there is a consequence for threat level.
- Overall balance changes to player weapons.
- Increased RP crate pickup range.
- Increased ground anti-air placement range.
- Player machine guns will now fire in bursts, gunner level affects how long the bursts are.
- Added time buffer for guns that are just about dialed on target, this will help weapons like the Bofors have a better chance on hitting their first shots.
- Overboard crew now retain their roles.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue related to skirmishes too close to coasts.
- Added an extra check to player triggered assaults to prevent "Blunder" message from appearing.
- Minor inaccuracy in aiming lead input parameters causing shells to land a few meters short of target when source is moving.
- Fixed issue related to landing boats being immune to death when landed.
- Fixed bug causing muzzle flashes having arbitrary offsets over time.
v1.4.1.2b Experimental
Features
- Binoculars widget that shows up when you press left shift to zoom in.
Changes
- Adjustments to how visibility works.
- Adjustments to the spawn timing of certain convoys in campaign.
- Increased world prewarm simulation time for new campaigns.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where groups can leave bases immediately when a save is loaded.
Changed depots in experimental branch