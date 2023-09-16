Update 0.9.5

This update adds the information on player and enemy ships to the compendium, as well as player weapons. It also has unique icons for each ship upgrade both in-game and in the compendium.

The most exciting upgrade, however, is that the game no longer uses auto-exposure (aka eye-adaptation) and instead I have tuned the exposure settings to be consistent throughout levels. This brings two major benefits: The first is that the background brightness setting now works as intended, as the auto exposure doesn't try to compensate for it anymore. The second and possibly most important benefit however is the performance one. Every ~200ms the auto exposure caused a ~24ms spike on the render thread which now that it has been eliminated allows for a MUCH smoother framerate. Averages will be similar, but the lows will be much higher than before and movement should feel much smoother. There are still some small frame time spikes occasionally that I'm going to try to eliminate but this was a big source of slowdown.

Much thanks to anyone reading this! The path to 1.0 is getting shorter daily. See you again soon in space!