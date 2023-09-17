Update 0.161.0

New Content & Changes:
New Weapons/Pick Ups
- New Explosive Mine pick up that explodes when triggered by space bugs.
- New Jump Pad pick up that launches the marine into the air.
New Power Ups
- New Explosive Mine Explosion Range Power Up. Increase the explosion range when the mine is triggered.
- New Explosive Mine Trigger Range Power Up. Increase the trigger range for the explosive mine.
- New Jump Pad Jump Force Power Up. Increase the launch force when using a jump pad.
- New Jump Pad Charges Power Up. Increase the number of uses of the jump pad.
- New HP Heal Amount Power Up. Increase how much healing is done when collecting HP.
- New HP Drop Rate Power Up. Increase the drop rate of HP.
The new pick ups and power ups have also been added to the stats information.
Demo Version
The demo version update contains:
Changed files in this update