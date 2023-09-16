Early Access Release and Future Plans

Hello! Thank you for your interest in Frontera! As of now the game has been released in Early Access and I would like to address plans leading up to a full release as well as plans for the next patch.

For the long term - the plan is to release a update every month that contains at least one new feature or building material as a priority, then updating sprite looks, and smaller changes to existing features. Occasionally the new feature will be replaced by several improvements to already implemented features. If I miss any major bugs I will try to patch them in the interim but any minor bugs will probably just be included in the content patch.

For the next patch I am planning on releasing the following:

New Material - Stone - Method to gather and at least two ways to use will be implemented

Player Logistics Control UI - A way for the player to view and modify logistics orders

Currently any request for logistics is placed at the top of the queue so workers will respond to players placing buildings "faster" and bring the required materials to the building site. However this can backfire if buildings are producing too much and there are not enough logistics workers, resulting in the building order never getting reached and the player needing to remove workers from production buildings or destroy them. After making this menu new orders will be placed at the end of the queue and players can make certain things a priority on their own.

Save Data - I would like to finalize how logistics will work so I can create a save system that works with it. Then as more content is added players can save and not lose their progress.

The above are a priority for the next patch. If I have time work on the look of the UI will also be done. Maybe the style will be changed to a modern style? There may also add more uses for current items or other visual updates.

I will continue to post about future plans after every patch. I will also be watching Steam discussion posts so feel free to ask questions or make suggestions there!