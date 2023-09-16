Update 0.1.15

DIFFICULTY MODE REWORK

-Increased income rate on medium, easy, and very easy.

-Added 100 start cred to medium setting.

-Increased start cred to 600 on easy.

-Increased start cred to 1500 on very easy.

-Attacker creep damage scale now changes with difficulty. Medium setting is 75% of what it use to be, and goes lower in easy and very easy.

-Added hard mode. The new hard mode is identical to what medium use to be. If you enjoyed the game before this change, please start playing on hard mode. Hard mode will also give you a +20% boost to score rate.

TWEAKS

-Health upgrades will restore destroyed turrets to working condition and refill health (not the drillers).

-Music quality improvements.

-Fixed structure health bars sometimes staying visible at full health.

-Compendium shows all! Nothing is hidden.

-Text tweaks.