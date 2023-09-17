 Skip to content

Mean Beans update for 17 September 2023

Mean Beans Patch 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12207244

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes/Additions:
  • Added option to change FOV in settings
  • Added option to change zoom sensitivity in settings
  • Added option to limit fps in settings
  • Added option to show fps in settings
  • Added option to remove crosshair visibility
  • Improved settings on initial start up (fullscreen, better volume, etc.)
  • Added crosshair that shows gun spread and moves based on movement and firing
  • Added laser sight to heavy sniper
  • Improved performance for game by baking maps with occlusion culling
  • Improved filter for lobby name creation
  • Added banner in lobby list to direct players that can't find lobbies to Discord
  • Changed default rounds to 7
  • Decreased recoil intensity on Uzi (3 -> 2)
  • Decreased recoil intensity on Tech9 (3.5 -> 2.5)
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed player icons not loading properly upon connect and disconnect
  • Fixed music playing if you joined mid-match
  • Fixed spectating bug that caused clash on right click
  • Fixed spectating bug that caused crash on left/right click when no players are alive
  • Fixed bug causing rounds to start on the 2nd round
  • Fixed bug that caused players to be stuck in free cam spectator mode
  • Fixed bug that caused gun odd gun shifting sometimes when holding a gun
  • Fixed bumper cars being an unlockable hat rather than DLC
  • Fixed bug causing bean to not rotate in the shop
  • Other minor bug fixes and changes

Changed files in this update

