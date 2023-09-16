 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradiso Guardian update for 16 September 2023

Fix Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12207233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some boss moves.

-Fixed some boss attacks that were not removed after winning the battle.

-Fixed character physics issues in some specific environments.

-Fixed an issue where gallery controls were affected by key settings.

-Fixed an issue where characters were spawned in the wrong location on some specific occasions.
*If you encounter new similar situations, please actively use the "Shop Ticket" item.

-Added a feature to automatically get the Normal Ending Achievement when the player reaches the Special Ending.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1441241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link