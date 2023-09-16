Fix Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12207233 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 18:32:05 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed some boss moves.

-Fixed some boss attacks that were not removed after winning the battle.

-Fixed character physics issues in some specific environments.

-Fixed an issue where gallery controls were affected by key settings.

-Fixed an issue where characters were spawned in the wrong location on some specific occasions.

*If you encounter new similar situations, please actively use the "Shop Ticket" item.

-Added a feature to automatically get the Normal Ending Achievement when the player reaches the Special Ending.