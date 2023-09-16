 Skip to content

Rage Of Towers update for 16 September 2023

Shahed Drone

Share · View all patches · Build 12207216

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Drones System into game

in some levels you can use up to 5 drones to save you from enemies.
each drones cost 200 money and has 2500 damage

