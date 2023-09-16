 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 16 September 2023

Mission Expansion Beta Update

16 September 2023

This update adds the following...

  1. Added "Desert Farm Land" to the installation list.

  2. Reduced the chance of enemy vehicles appearing in the civilian locations. It was set a little too high. Now they should only appear occasionally and shouldn't unbalance the game too much. It's still possible to roll a large occupation force but should be fair rare.

  3. Time in game now passes in real time. I will add an option in the Game Settings menu next week so you can choose between 2x, 4x, 8x & 12x speeds.

  4. Trees and other small objects now do not stop bullets or missiles. You can still crash into them though ːsteamhappyː

