 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eleonor's Nightmares update for 16 September 2023

New update available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12207013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have been trying to solve some issues about the game as well as improving it with new and scary surprises.
Save Eleanor and discover the secrets that her dreams are hiding.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234401 Depot 2234401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link