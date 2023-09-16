9-17 Optimization, new features and bug fixes

BUG fix: The problem of the Megalodon's attack being invalid

BUG Fix: Militiamen cannot turn into residents in time

Optimization: The mini map can cancel the automatic transparency function

Optimization: After switching professions, teachers and doctors can finish the work at hand in time

New feature: Megalodon in the wild will actively look for corpses in the wild to eat

New feature: Megalodon at the border will automatically leave after the corpse is cleared

New function: can be operated independently: it is forbidden to pick up objects on the ground, corpses on the ground, suspend construction, suspend facility work, prohibit rescue, and prohibit taking prisoners