Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 16 September 2023

9-17 Optimization, new features and bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

BUG fix: The problem of the Megalodon's attack being invalid
BUG Fix: Militiamen cannot turn into residents in time
Optimization: The mini map can cancel the automatic transparency function
Optimization: After switching professions, teachers and doctors can finish the work at hand in time
New feature: Megalodon in the wild will actively look for corpses in the wild to eat
New feature: Megalodon at the border will automatically leave after the corpse is cleared
New function: can be operated independently: it is forbidden to pick up objects on the ground, corpses on the ground, suspend construction, suspend facility work, prohibit rescue, and prohibit taking prisoners

