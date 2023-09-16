BUG fix: The problem of the Megalodon's attack being invalid
BUG Fix: Militiamen cannot turn into residents in time
Optimization: The mini map can cancel the automatic transparency function
Optimization: After switching professions, teachers and doctors can finish the work at hand in time
New feature: Megalodon in the wild will actively look for corpses in the wild to eat
New feature: Megalodon at the border will automatically leave after the corpse is cleared
New function: can be operated independently: it is forbidden to pick up objects on the ground, corpses on the ground, suspend construction, suspend facility work, prohibit rescue, and prohibit taking prisoners
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 16 September 2023
9-17 Optimization, new features and bug fixes
BUG fix: The problem of the Megalodon's attack being invalid
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update