Somnipathy version 1.0.1.6 - It was the chair

The loom room pathing issue was the chair... naturally the last thing we looked at. Yay!
We also fixed some issues with the theme overrides that made things funny.
- Changed the can achievement to be a general trap achievement
- Fixed said trap achievement not incrementing properly
- Fixed boss health appearing and boss music playing in dead boss rooms
- Fixed missing interaction to Aggys dryer
- Fixed loom room pathing (again hopefully for good, it was the chair)
- Dialog Theme overrides have some exceptions for full screen backgrounds
Changed files in this update