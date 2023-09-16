Somnipathy version 1.0.1.6 - It was the chair

The loom room pathing issue was the chair... naturally the last thing we looked at. Yay!

We also fixed some issues with the theme overrides that made things funny.

Changed the can achievement to be a general trap achievement

Fixed said trap achievement not incrementing properly

Fixed boss health appearing and boss music playing in dead boss rooms

Fixed missing interaction to Aggys dryer

Fixed loom room pathing (again hopefully for good, it was the chair)

Dialog Theme overrides have some exceptions for full screen backgrounds