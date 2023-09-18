9.17 Hot Fix!!

Today's hotfix update is as follows. Please check the details below.
If you encounter any game execution problems after the update,
please prioritize performing a file integrity check.
■ File Integrity Check Procedure:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
■ Update version: v 0.2.6
■ Patch notes:
- Bug Fix
- We fix that the contents of Add-on Codex were not displayed when setting English.
- Fixed a bug that could not be paused when leveled up when acquiring Ooparts.
- Improvements
- The Soul Gem Acquisition Guide has been added.
- Added ability to view Add-on Codex on pause screen during battle.
If this issue recurs or additional problems occur,
please report to us on our Discord for a quick response.
X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd
We thank all of you once again for playing X Invader.
Changed files in this update