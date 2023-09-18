 Skip to content

X Invader update for 18 September 2023

9.17 Hot Fix!!

Today's hotfix update is as follows. Please check the details below.

If you encounter any game execution problems after the update,
please prioritize performing a file integrity check.

■ File Integrity Check Procedure:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update version: v 0.2.6

■ Patch notes:

  1. Bug Fix
  • We fix that the contents of Add-on Codex were not displayed when setting English.
  • Fixed a bug that could not be paused when leveled up when acquiring Ooparts.
  1. Improvements
  • The Soul Gem Acquisition Guide has been added.
  • Added ability to view Add-on Codex on pause screen during battle.

If this issue recurs or additional problems occur,
please report to us on our Discord for a quick response.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

We thank all of you once again for playing X Invader.

