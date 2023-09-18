9.17 Hot Fix!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12206897 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 02:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Today's hotfix update is as follows. Please check the details below.

If you encounter any game execution problems after the update,

please prioritize performing a file integrity check.

■ File Integrity Check Procedure:

https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update version: v 0.2.6

■ Patch notes:

Bug Fix

We fix that the contents of Add-on Codex were not displayed when setting English.

Fixed a bug that could not be paused when leveled up when acquiring Ooparts.

Improvements

The Soul Gem Acquisition Guide has been added.

Added ability to view Add-on Codex on pause screen during battle.

If this issue recurs or additional problems occur,

please report to us on our Discord for a quick response.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

We thank all of you once again for playing X Invader.