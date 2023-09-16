 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sunrise's Order update for 16 September 2023

Hotfix patch 0.1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12206873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've made a few new improvements to Sunrise's Order. Here's what's on the menu today:

  • We've significantly reduced the loading time for existing saves.
  • We've fixed a problem in the settings to ensure that the language is displayed correctly at all times.
  • We have corrected an incorrect parameter name.
  • We have resized the large animal feeder.
  • We've also changed the object name to "honeycomb".

As you can see, the waiting times for loading saves have been reduced, and this improvement also benefits SteamDeck users!
If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1931991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link