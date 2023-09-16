Hotfix patch 0.1.0.2

Hello everyone!

We've made a few new improvements to Sunrise's Order. Here's what's on the menu today:

We've significantly reduced the loading time for existing saves.

We've fixed a problem in the settings to ensure that the language is displayed correctly at all times.

We have corrected an incorrect parameter name.

We have resized the large animal feeder.

We've also changed the object name to "honeycomb".

As you can see, the waiting times for loading saves have been reduced, and this improvement also benefits SteamDeck users!

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.