Central Update 5: New Areas

Dear Employees,

We are pleased to announce your adherence to company policy have led to a decrease in creature caused incidents. Please continue to perform your duties with the utmost professionalism while we continue our work alleviating the current housing issues.

Your future work will include mapping out a tunnel system we expect wil allow us to transfer goods all around the world at record low cost.

As we learn more about the entities inside the rooms we will share that information directly with our staff and operators. Anything from our side of the door (including your blood) will attract other... inhabitants.

As your safety depends on it please remember:

Your Heads-Up-Display might not function correctly all the time.

Creatures can be very aggressive if made aware of your presence.

Doorways can sometimes be created.

Do not engage with any government agents or employees of other companies.

Lastly,

Do not communicate or interact with any government personnel including the military. This is grounds for immediate termination!