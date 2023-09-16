 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Football Playtest update for 16 September 2023

Patch notes for version 0.7.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12206845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized networking to enhance data efficiency and improve overall performance.
  • In training mode, goalkeepers can now catch the ball in any area.
  • Introduced a new "Mouse Curve Lock Threshold" setting.
  • Increased minimum celebration duration from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.
  • Enhanced and corrected the goalkeeper's deflect force mechanic.
  • Resolved an issue where goalkeepers unintentionally indicated own goals after deflecting the ball.
  • Introduced a Vertical Mouse Sensitivity configuration option, now with a default value of 2, adjusted from the previous setting of 4.
  • Fixed an issue where a throw-in wouldn't trigger when the ball touched the player's underpart.
  • Fixed inputs, which are now being saved correctly.

Graphics:

  • Boosted graphical performance: Replaced volumetric clouds with animated 2D clouds.
  • Adjusted shadow contrast to enhance overall visibility.

UI:

  • The spectator list now updates accurately when a player joins or switches to spectator mode.
  • Players in the Tab menu are now arranged based on their on-field positions.
  • Refreshed the loading screen image.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1614311 Depot 1614311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link