Patch notes for version 0.7.3.0

- Optimized networking to enhance data efficiency and improve overall performance.
- In training mode, goalkeepers can now catch the ball in any area.
- Introduced a new "Mouse Curve Lock Threshold" setting.
- Increased minimum celebration duration from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.
- Enhanced and corrected the goalkeeper's deflect force mechanic.
- Resolved an issue where goalkeepers unintentionally indicated own goals after deflecting the ball.
- Introduced a Vertical Mouse Sensitivity configuration option, now with a default value of 2, adjusted from the previous setting of 4.
- Fixed an issue where a throw-in wouldn't trigger when the ball touched the player's underpart.
- Fixed inputs, which are now being saved correctly.
Graphics:
- Boosted graphical performance: Replaced volumetric clouds with animated 2D clouds.
- Adjusted shadow contrast to enhance overall visibility.
UI:
- The spectator list now updates accurately when a player joins or switches to spectator mode.
- Players in the Tab menu are now arranged based on their on-field positions.
- Refreshed the loading screen image.
Changed files in this update