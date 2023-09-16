Fixes
• Fixed spike pits not relocating items properly
• Fixed an issue preventing challenge progress from loading as a guest in certain cases
• Fixed a lore page placement location
• Fixed an issue where TNT stickers would remain visible after explosion
• Fixed an issue with the PDA display redirecting to the Mejai research tab continuously
FOREWARNED update for 16 September 2023
Hotfix (v.70.2)
Fixes
