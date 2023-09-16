Update, Version 20230916

English

[Cave of Mountain Keao]New location: Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station.

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Added a set of alchemy devices.

[Butterfly]Once you reach Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station, you can use the butterfly wing to teleport to that location from anywhere in the Cave of Mountain Keao.

[Dr. Kyoryu]Dr. Kyoryu now appears in the game. The first time you get near to him a short story will start to play.

[Dr. Kyoryu]Dr. Kyoryu comes with an assistant, she will provide you with some pet services.

[Marinas]Random townfolks may talk about rumors about Dr. Kyoryu.

Fixed a bug that all Cave of Mountain Keao areas were incorrectly marked as outdoor areas. They are now marked as indoor areas.

简体中文

【柯奥山洞穴】新地点：恐龙博士的研究站

【恐龙博士的研究站】加入了一套炼金设备。

【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次抵达恐龙博士的研究站后，你可以用蝴蝶之翼从柯奥山洞穴内的任何地方传送到恐龙博士的研究站。

【恐龙博士】恐龙博士现在出现在游戏中，首次靠近他的时候会有一段剧情自动播放。

【恐龙博士】恐龙博士有一个助手，会提供一些基本的宠物服务。

【玛丽娜斯】随机的村民可能会讨论恐龙博士的传闻。

修复了柯奥山洞穴被错误标记为室外区域的Bug, 现在它们被正确标记为了室内区域。

