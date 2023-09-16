1.01: SMALL FIXES, SMALL FEATURES

Hello guys! Here it is, the first update for STBX. It's mostly made to adress a few gameplay issues reported by players.

Not everything was fixed, there's still issues regarding the brick/grenade collision issue, I'll change the entire system later down the line.

I added/improved the brain damage state, and brought back the wound opening on impact. Looks great when you slam a brick in his face! Talking about throwing, you now have a power meter to display how hard you are going to slap/throw things. Slapping at full power is pretty fun too!

The default keybindings are now based on Qwerty by the way! So international players will be more comfortable with the camera control schemes. This should have been done at release but it was an oversight on my end.

I hope you will enjoy this small update. :)

New Content:

a power meter for the slap/brick/grenade throwing!

slapping can now be held to hit harder

new dementia state (brain damage)

wounds can open on high speed impact

...easter egg (?)

Changes:

brain damaged state is longer now

changed the "spam any key" text at the intro to be easier to understand.

removed sub-menu for throwing items, everything on main level now

camera controls defaults to QWERTY (WASD)

Fixes: