The Black Hole

Imported black holes and more exoplanets as well as a menu to take you to the star system by name. Exoplanet and star type filters included.
Black Hole Simulation includes:
- Mass from the latest sources
- Event horizon size based on mass using Kerr metric (i.e. rotating black hole)
- Accretion disk rotation speed (except for Sagittarius A*) correctly scaled
- Accretion disk doppler beaming effect
- Distortion of background stars approximate
*Black hole simulation uses a non-standard shader please leave a comment if you
find that it is not functioning correctly.
Improvements:
- Scrollable list to go to star system by name (systems are in distance order from Sol)
- Filters for exoplanets and some star types
- Added star systems to bring the total to 6095, 6722 individual stars.
- Added 15 stellar black holes, 1 massive black hole (Sagittarius A*), and 1 neutron star
- Added new exoplanets for a total of 5401
- Non-VR mode using mouse and keyboard enabled
Bug Fixes:
- Menu grab handle would fail to drag menu sometimes
- Arrokoth was too thick, corrected size
Changed files in this update