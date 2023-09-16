 Skip to content

Astro VR update for 16 September 2023

The Black Hole

Share · View all patches · Build 12206730

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Imported black holes and more exoplanets as well as a menu to take you to the star system by name. Exoplanet and star type filters included.

Black Hole Simulation includes:

  • Mass from the latest sources
  • Event horizon size based on mass using Kerr metric (i.e. rotating black hole)
  • Accretion disk rotation speed (except for Sagittarius A*) correctly scaled
  • Accretion disk doppler beaming effect
  • Distortion of background stars approximate

*Black hole simulation uses a non-standard shader please leave a comment if you
find that it is not functioning correctly.

Improvements:

  • Scrollable list to go to star system by name (systems are in distance order from Sol)
  • Filters for exoplanets and some star types
  • Added star systems to bring the total to 6095, 6722 individual stars.
  • Added 15 stellar black holes, 1 massive black hole (Sagittarius A*), and 1 neutron star
  • Added new exoplanets for a total of 5401
  • Non-VR mode using mouse and keyboard enabled

Bug Fixes:

  • Menu grab handle would fail to drag menu sometimes
  • Arrokoth was too thick, corrected size

Changed files in this update

